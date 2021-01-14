Backstreet Boys lead singer Nick Carter and wife Lauren expecting third child

In the latest issue of People magazine, 40-year-old Backstreet Boys boy band member Nick Carter and his 37-year-old wife Lauren announced that they are now preparing for their third child’s birth.

In an exclusive interview with the publication, the star couple admitted that the new addition to the family’s news came as a complete surprise to them. The fact is that over the past few years, Lauren has experienced several miscarriages and has already come to terms with the idea that she will never again experience the joy of motherhood.

We have come to terms with the fact that we will be parents of two children, so the news of pregnancy came as a surprise. I didn’t know I was pregnant until five and a half months. I had no characteristic symptoms; nothing indicated that I would soon become a mother. Once I just felt a stirring in my body and said to Nick: “Something is wrong. I have to go to the doctor.” I didn’t have to have children anymore, so I didn’t even imagine that I might be pregnant – said the fitness expert.

Lauren admitted that she initially even mistook her pregnancy for a tumour. Based on her medical history and the efforts put into having two children, the musician’s wife, even in her thoughts, did not admit that she would one day be able to give birth to a child naturally. At the same time, Lauren admitted that not so long ago, she and Nick considered the opportunity to turn to a surrogate mother to become parents for the third time.

Considering all that 2020 has given to the world, I see it as a blessing. We love our two children and are proud to be wonderful parents for them, added Nick.

Recall that in 2018, Lauren admitted that she had lost her daughter due to a miscarriage. In the same conversation with reporters, the wife of the lead singer of a popular boy band admitted that they had experienced several such losses in a row. A series of tragedies greatly affected Lauren’s emotional state.

Before giving birth to Saoirse, I had a second miscarriage, and it was very traumatic. It was similar to what Chrissy Teigen is going through now. When she told about this tragedy, we were very grateful to her. After all, we also went through this, but were afraid to talk about it publicly because of the taboo in society, – said Lauren.

Nick Carter’s wife also admitted that she learned several valuable life lessons from the miscarriages she experienced. Lauren said that she and Nick went a long way before realizing that the children’s loss was not their fault, and that fate was so simple.

Now Nick and Lauren, along with their two children, their four-year-old son Odin and their one-year-old daughter Saoirse, are on self-isolation in their house in Las Vegas and are looking forward to the birth of a new family member: the baby should be born in April. Lauren admitted that she felt as if all her lost children had returned to her with this pregnancy.