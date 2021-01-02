Aviation deaths rise in 2020 despite pandemic

The number of fatalities in plane crashes in 2020 rose to 299, 42 more than in 2019. Simultaneously, the number of crashes themselves fell more than twice – from 86 to 40.

Mortality has risen despite the coronavirus pandemic, which has dramatically reduced the number of international flights. As a result, if in 2019 one disaster accounted for 5.5 million flights, then in 2020 – 3.7 million.

However, over the past decades, mortality during air travel has dropped significantly. For example, in 2005, 1,015 people were killed on large commercial aircraft. The least number of victims was in 2017 – only 13 passengers.

More than half of those killed a year ago, 167 people, were in Iran’s disaster. The Boeing 737 liner of Ukraine International Airlines took off from Tehran on January 8, after which the military accidentally shot it down.

In early December, Kyiv said that Iran had refused to pay compensation to the victims’ families. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Yevgeniy Yenin explained that the Islamic Republic authorities did not budge 200 million euros for this purpose. Later, Iran announced its readiness to pay compensation of 150 thousand dollars.