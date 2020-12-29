Australian tennis player decided to sell her intimate photos

19-year-old Australian tennis player Angelina Graovac has decided to earn extra money by registering with OnlyFans, Yahoo Sports Australia reports. This service allows content creators to make money by posting their photos or videos. The service is popular in the adult entertainment industry.

Graovac, currently unrated by the WTA, posted several nude photos. Earlier, the well-known Australian tennis player Bernard Tomich registered on this service.

Graovac plays at ITF tournaments. She started her professional career in 2018 but has not yet taken part in any WTA tournament. Angelica earned $ 3,500 thanks to her tennis career.