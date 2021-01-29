Aurier got angry at Mourinho and left the stadium during the Tottenham-Liverpool match

There was a scandal in the dressing room of Tottenham Hotspur during the home match of the 20th round of the English Premier League with Liverpool.

At the end of the first half, the hosts conceded a goal from the Red striker Roberto Firmino. According to the Daily Mail, the head coach of Spurs, Jose Mourinho, after the whistle for the break, chastised his team and drew attention to the unsuccessful play of the defender Serge Aurier in the episode with a conceded ball, after which he decided to replace him. The Ivorian got angry with the mentor and left the stadium without waiting for the meeting.

In the second half, already without Aurier in the roster, Tottenham conceded two more goals and scored only one. The final score of the match is 1: 3.

Liverpool, with 37 points in 20 rounds, is ranked fourth in the Premier League standings. Tottenham (33) – sixth.