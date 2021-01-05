Atomic Heart developers revealed new details

Mundfish first unveiled Atomic Heart in 2018 but have yet to announce a release date and are keeping the main details under wraps. Now, the developers have updated the game page on Steam, shedding light on some points.

Mundfish clarified that Atomic Heart is an action RPG. The action takes place in an alternative universe, where the USSR not only exists but also thrives thanks to high technologies, including robots and holograms. You have to play as a KGB officer who arrives at the research complex when a massive failure of the robot control system.

The usual open-world, judging by the description, will not exist, but only large locations on the complex territory. The opponents will be robots, which were created to help people, but have become hostile. The combat system details are still unknown, but the screenshots show firearms and melee weapons, and the developers themselves have already promised a system for creating items.

In addition to game details, the developers have published the system requirements for Atomic Heart.

Minimum:

OS: Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (64-bit)

Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K 3.3 GHz or AMD FX 6300 3.5 GHz

RAM: 6 GB

Video card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 (3GB) or AMD Radeon R9 290 (4GB)

Disk space: 22 GB

Recommended:

OS: Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (64-bit)

Processor: Intel Core i7-4770K 3.5 GHz or Ryzen 5 1500 × 3.5 GHz

RAM: 8 GB

Video card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB) or AMD Radeon RX 580 (8GB)

Disk space: 22 GB