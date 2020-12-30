Atletico Madrid and Diego Costa agree to terminate the contract

Atletico Madrid and striker Diego Costa have reached an agreement to terminate the contract, according to the website of the Spanish football club.

The 32-year-old’s contract with the club was settled until the end of the 2020/21 season. It is reported that Costa asked to terminate the contract due to personal circumstances.

Costa played for the Madrid club in 2007-2009 (but went on loan to Spanish Celta, Rayo Vallecano and Portuguese Braga), in 2010-2014 and since 2018. In total, the forward played 215 matches for Atlético, in which he scored 83 goals.

As part of Atletico Costa became the champion of Spain, won the Spanish Cup, won twice in the Europa League and won the UEFA Super Cup three times.