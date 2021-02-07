ASUS is preparing a compact flagship Zenfone Mini

Smartphone manufacturers do not often please us with compact models with small screens, preferring larger sizes and displays with a diagonal of more than 6.5 inches. But ASUS is rumored to be preparing a small premium flagship.

It will be the ASUS Zenfone Mini smartphone that can compete with the iPhone 12 mini. Unfortunately, there is no exact size, but it is expected that the screen diagonal of the novelty will be from 5.5 to 6 inches.

Despite its size, the Zenfone Mini should have flagship specs. Most likely, the Snapdragon 870 or even the top-end Snapdragon 888 will be installed inside.

It should also have flagship-grade cameras and at least 30W fast charging. But you shouldn’t expect a big battery, given the compactness of the case.

Recall that the ASUS Zenfone 8 line should also debut this year, which will replace last year’s Zenfone 7 and Zenfone 7 Pro (pictured). Whether it will inherit the unusual PTZ camera from its predecessors is still unknown.