ASUS has released Android 11 update for ZenFone 6

ASUS, after three months of testing Android 11 on ZenFone 6, released a stable version of the firmware for the device.

Information about this appeared on the ASUS ZenTalk forum. The system came out with build number 06/18/2011.107 and users in Taiwan have already started receiving it. The update will most likely reach our region in January.

If we talk about the changelog, but it includes the main functions of Android 11. That is, an updated interface, a Conversations section in the notification shade, an updated power menu, and much more. The firmware also contains several proprietary innovations. For example, the updated section “Battery”, full support for gestures in third-party applications and a new shell ZenUI.