Astronomers trace the evolution of water loss on Mars

Recently, scientists have observed how water vapor is released high into the thin atmosphere of Mars. Science Advances report the details.

Traces of ancient valleys and river channels suggest that liquid water once flowed across the surface of Mars. Today, she is mostly trapped in the planet’s ice caps or buried underground. However, the latest study found some of it evaporates as hydrogen leaks from the atmosphere, according to a new study published in Science Advances in collaboration with two scientists at the UK’s Open University.

They found the vapor by analyzing the light passing through the Martian atmosphere with the NOMAD (Nadir and Occultation for Mars Discovery) instrument. This is a scientific instrument of the TGO orbital module of the international mission ExoMars 2016. Scientific organizations from Spain, Italy, the USA, Canada, and Great Britain took part in the instrument’s development and manufacture. The device travels aboard the ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter, a joint mission of the European Space Agency and Roscosmos.

Measuring water isotopes is an important element in understanding how Mars lost water over time and, therefore, how the planet’s habitability has changed throughout its history. The ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter studies water vapor and its components as it rises through the atmosphere into space. By looking specifically at the ratio of hydrogen to its heavier counterpart deuterium, one can trace water loss evolution over time.

This week has been a busy one for Mars exploration. On Wednesday, China’s Tianwen-1 probe entered orbit the planet after launching from southern China last July as part of the latest step in Beijing’s ambitious space program. On the eve of the United Arab Emirates probe, “Nadezhda” also successfully entered Mars orbit.