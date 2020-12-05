Astronomers have published the most detailed photo of a sunspot

The researchers have published the most detailed image of a sunspot. This is only a tiny part of a star, but the entire planet Earth can fit in this space.

The world’s largest solar observatory, the Daniel Inoue Telescope, has unveiled its first and most detailed sunspot image. While the device is in its final stages of development, these data indicate that the telescope’s advanced optics and a four-meter mirror will give scientists more information about the Sun over the next few decades.

The photo was taken on January 28, 2020. The scientists added that the sunspot image achieves a spatial resolution of about 2.5 times higher than any other image. On it, you can see magnetic structures up to 20 km in size on the surface of the star.

The image reveals striking details of the sunspot structure. The striped appearance of hot and cool gas emerging from the dark center results from the merging of intense magnetic fields and hot gases boiling below.

The magnetic field concentration in this dark area suppresses the heat inside the Sun from reaching the surface. Even though the dark sunspot region is cooler than the Sun, it is still extremely hot and has a temperature of over 4,200 degrees Celsius.

This sunspot image is only a tiny fraction of the sun. However, the sunspot is so large that the entire Earth can fit inside it.

Sunspots appear as dark patches. These are places on the surface of the Sun, where the lines of force of the magnetic field, crossing the surface, go out of the Sun’s body. The size of sunspots can be several times the Earth’s size, and they are always darker because their temperature is lower than the surrounding surface of the Sun.