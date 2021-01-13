Astronomers have found the most distant and heaviest quasar

An international team of scientists has discovered the most distant and earliest quasar in the universe. It formed just 670 million years after the Big Bang and is more than a thousand times brighter than our Galaxy.

Astronomers call very bright sources of radio emission quasars. Modern science believes that they represent active galactic nuclei in the early stages of development.

The quasar, dubbed J0313-1806, is over 13 billion light-years from Earth. Powered by a supermassive black hole, it is more than 1.6 billion times more massive than the Sun.

The most distant quasars are critical to understanding how the earliest black holes formed and understanding cosmic reionization, the last major phase transition in our universe. Xiaohui Fan, Professor of Astronomy at the University of Arizona in the USA

The object was formed 670 million years after the Big Bang. Scientists have also found evidence of a hot quasar wind blowing from the supermassive black hole at the center of J0313-1806 at 20% the speed of light.

Scientists believe that the black hole was formed from a huge number of particles of the primary cold hydrogen gas that collapsed into its nucleus. The quasar galaxy J0313-1806, according to astronomers, should have formed 200 times faster than ours. She grew very fast and gave off a huge amount of energy.