Astronomers have created the largest map of the sky: it contains over a billion galaxies

Astronomers, using images from Kitt Peak National Observatory and Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory, have created the largest map of the sky in history, containing more than a billion galaxies.

Scientists have prepared the ninth and final release of the DESI Legacy Imaging Surveys data. Let’s remind, DESI stands for Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument – a spectroscopic device of dark energy. This instrument is designed for spectrographic astronomical studies of distant galaxies. Dark energy is a hypothetical form of energy that evenly fills the entire space of the Universe and manifests itself in antigravity, that is, gravity, repulsive rather than attracting massive bodies. Was introduced into the mathematical model of the universe to explain why it is expanding with acceleration.

The publication of new data in the form of a sky map of more than a billion galaxies lays the foundation for a new 5-year DESI research project. Its goal is to provide a new understanding of the nature of dark energy. The map was first published at a meeting of the American Astronomical Society in January 2021.

For millennia, humans have used maps to understand and navigate our world and to put ourselves in context: we rely on maps to show us where we are, where we came from and where we are going. Astronomical charts continue this tradition on a huge scale. They locate the Earth in space and tell the history and fate of the universe. It will expand forever, and now this process is accelerating due to dark energy. Mapping can help explain what dark energy is and why it exists.