Astronomers have created a three-dimensional reconstruction of a supernova from 400 thousand observation points

Astronomers have mapped the void at the center of the legendary supernova remnant of the Crab Nebula in unprecedented detail, creating a lifelike 3D reconstruction. New work published in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

The Crab Nebula, formally known as Messier 1 (M-1), emerged from the explosion of supernova SN 1054 in AD 1054. It became the first astronomical object identified with a historical supernova explosion recorded by Chinese and Arab astronomers in 1054. Located about 6,500 light-years from Earth, the nebula is 11 light-years across and is expanding at about 1,500 kilometers per second.

At the center of the nebula is the Crab Pulsar (neutron star), 28-30 km in diameter, which emits pulses of radiation ranging from gamma rays to radio waves. In the X-ray and gamma range of radiation above 30 keV, this pulsar is the strongest permanent source of such radiation in our galaxy.

Scientists from Laval University have created a new 3D reconstruction of the nebula. Now astronomers will be able to “move” around and within the Crab Nebula and study its filaments one by one.

The team used the powerful SITELLE imaging spectrometer at the Canada-Hawaii-France Telescope (CFHT) in Mauna Kea, Hawaii to compare M-1’s 3D shape with two other supernova remnants.

The three-dimensional reconstruction of the Crab Nebula consists of 406,472 individual points in the spectra of which the nebula’s emission was detected. The glowing blue sphere in the center is artificial and simulates a continuum. The Milky Way background mimics the perspective seen as you move around the nebula.

The new reconstruction is made possible by the groundbreaking technology used by SITELLE, which includes a Michelson interferometer design that allows scientists to obtain more than 300,000 high-resolution spectra for each individual point in the nebula.