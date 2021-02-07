Astronomer student finds missing galactic matter

Astronomers have used distant galaxies as beacons to find and identify some of the missing Milky Way matter. The research results are published by the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

Most of the mass of the Universe is made up of unknown dark matter and dark energy, and only 5% is “normal” or baryonic matter that makes up stars, planets, asteroids, humans and animals.

However, direct measurements have explained only half of the expected baryonic matter in the universe.

Yuanming Wang, a female doctoral student at the University of Sydney’s School of Physics, developed an ingenious method to help find the missing substance. She found a hitherto undetected stream of cold gas in the Milky Way about 10 light-years from Earth. The cloud is about a trillion kilometers long and 10 billion kilometers wide. Moreover, its mass is only half the moon.

The results of the study offer scientists a promising way to find the missing piece of baryonic matter in the Milky Way.

Most of the “missing” baryonic matter appears to be in the form of clouds of cold gas, either in or between galaxies. This gas cannot be detected using conventional methods because it does not emit its own visible light and is too cold for radio astronomy. Yuanming Wang

Astronomers looked for radio sources far away to see how they flicker. Refraction helped to understand through what matter light passes.

As a result, scientists discovered five twinkling radio sources on a giant line in the sky. Analysis showed that their light passed through the same cold blob of gas.

Just as visible light distorts as it travels through our atmosphere, causing stars to twinkle when radio waves pass through matter, this also affects their brightness. It is this “flicker” that scientists discovered.

Hydrogen freezes at a temperature of about minus 260 degrees, and theorists have suggested that some of the missing baryonic matter of the Universe may be trapped in these hydrogen “snow clouds”. They are almost impossible to detect directly. However, scientists have now developed a method for identifying such clumps of “invisible” cold gas using background galaxies as beacons.

The data for the search for the gas cloud was obtained with the CSIRO Australian Square Kilometer Array Pathfinder (ASKAP) radio telescope in Western Australia.