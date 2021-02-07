AstraZeneca vaccine does not protect well against South Africa’s coronavirus strain

The coronavirus vaccine, created by the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and specialists from the University of Oxford, has demonstrated low effectiveness against the South African version of the virus, writes the Financial Times.

According to the publication, during clinical trials in South Africa with the participation of 2,026 people, it was found that two doses of the drug cannot protect vaccinated people from mild and moderate forms of the disease caused by a new mutation.

AstraZeneca, commenting on the study results, said that the sample of patients was “relatively small,” and experts have not yet evaluated the results of the study of scientists. The company noted that this vaccine “could protect against severe disease,” especially if the time interval between injections is 8-12 weeks.

Another coronavirus mutation, the 501.V2 strain, was first identified in South Africa in October last year. According to the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention ECDC, this variety is now the dominant form of the virus in South Africa. Preliminary studies have shown that this strain, just like the one found in the UK, is more contagious, but there is no evidence yet that it affects the severity of the disease.

South Africa leads the African countries in detecting cases of coronavirus and the number of deaths. According to the latest WHO data, more than 1.4 million infection cases were recorded in the country, almost 46 thousand people died.

The European Medicines Agency has previously recommended that AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine be approved for use in the European Union.