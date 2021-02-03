Assistant of Biden discussed with representatives of the Polish energy security of Europe

According to the White House, the parties agreed to cooperate in the fight against the pandemic, on global economic recovery and climate change.

Assistant to the President of the United States for National Security Jake Sullivan, in a telephone conversation with the head of the National Security Bureau of Poland Pawel Soloch and representative of the Office of the President of the Republic Krzysztof Szczerski, discussed the issues of defense and energy security of Central Europe. This is stated in a statement issued on Wednesday by the official representative of the National Security Council of the White House, Emily Horn.

“Jake Sullivan stressed the interest of the Joe Biden administration in strengthening bilateral relations,” the text says. “Sullivan expressed gratitude to Poland for its close cooperation with the United States on defense issues and in efforts to ensure energy security in Central Europe.”

The parties agreed to cooperate in fighting against the coronavirus pandemic, global economic recovery, and climate change. The interlocutors also discussed the importance of “working together on common foreign policy priorities, including China and Russia.”