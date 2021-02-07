ASRock adds electric motor to Z590 Taichi

ASRock has used gears in its flagship Taichi motherboards for generations. And in the new version of the motherboard based on the Z590, the gear is equipped with a motor and can rotate.

As the Chinese edition of XFastest showed in its review of the Z590 Taichi, the gear on the I/O cover rotates clockwise. ASRock even added a special option to the motherboard firmware that allows you to control the rotation interval. Surprisingly, ASRock does not highlight this small design detail on the Z590 Taichi page – is it a special version of the board just for review?

As far as can be judged, this structural element serves purely aesthetic purposes, has no practical meaning, and certainly will not help to achieve higher overclocking results. Anyway, it is good that ASRock is trying to think outside the box and is doing something different from the usual addition of Christmas lights to the motherboard. The Z590 Taichi also has a set of gears on a passive system logic heatsink – perhaps in future motherboards, they will also turn into an active mechanical element.

The new Z590 Taichi board has several improvements over the Z490 model. Although the Z590 Taichi lost phase in the power subsystem (14 versus 15 phases), the new power chokes are rated at 90 A instead of 60 A as the Z490 Taichi had. This should help with overclocking. The Z590 Taichi also has PCIe 4.0 M.2 ports, PCIe x16 expansion slots, and updated Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 modules that the Z490 Taichi lacks.

The Z590 Taichi board has yet to go to retail, as 11th Gen Rocket Lake-S Intel Core processors are not on sale yet. However, the Z590 Taichi is expected to retail for $ 429.99 in the US. For comparison, the Z490 Taichi is priced at $369.99. Considering the range of innovations, the $ 60 markup doesn’t look like much for a motherboard of this class. And the rotating gear can attract enthusiasts who like to flaunt the insides of their systems.