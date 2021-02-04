Free News

Ashton Kutcher told how he caught his wife Mila Kunis of ‘cheating’

BY Sam Smith 74 Views
Ashton Kutcher told how he caught his wife Mila Kunis of ‘cheating’

The series “Bridgertons” has found millions of fans worldwide, and Mila Kunis is one of them. During a recent interview, Ashton Kutcher admitted that his wife was so keen on watching a love drama that he almost accused her of cheating. And the thing is that in some episodes there are indecently many scenes from the 18+ category.

“So I’m on Episode 5, and you all know what’s going on there,” Kunis said on TODAY with Hoda and Jenna. – [Ashton] sleeps like a dead man, wakes up in the midst of Episode 5, and maybe I’m telling too much, but he’s literally saying, “Are you watching a porn movie?” He was so embarrassed. “

Kutcher told his version of events: “She watched it in the middle of the night, and I did not know what was happening. I thought, “Is there anyone else in bed?” It was terrible! You cheated on me with this show. “

Recall that Mila and Ashton have been married for more than five years and have two heirs – 6-year-old daughter Wyatt and 4-year-old son Dimitri.

Google News button