Ashton Kutcher told how he caught his wife Mila Kunis of ‘cheating’

The series “Bridgertons” has found millions of fans worldwide, and Mila Kunis is one of them. During a recent interview, Ashton Kutcher admitted that his wife was so keen on watching a love drama that he almost accused her of cheating. And the thing is that in some episodes there are indecently many scenes from the 18+ category.

“So I’m on Episode 5, and you all know what’s going on there,” Kunis said on TODAY with Hoda and Jenna. – [Ashton] sleeps like a dead man, wakes up in the midst of Episode 5, and maybe I’m telling too much, but he’s literally saying, “Are you watching a porn movie?” He was so embarrassed. “

Kutcher told his version of events: “She watched it in the middle of the night, and I did not know what was happening. I thought, “Is there anyone else in bed?” It was terrible! You cheated on me with this show. “

Recall that Mila and Ashton have been married for more than five years and have two heirs – 6-year-old daughter Wyatt and 4-year-old son Dimitri.