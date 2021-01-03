Arsenal won their third Premier League match in a row

Arsenal beat West Bromwich away on the road in the English Premier League Matchday 17.

The meeting took place on Saturday, January 2 and ended with a 4: 0 in favour of the guests. Kieran Tierney and Bukayo Saka were among the winners. Alexander Lacazette designed the double.

The victory was the third in a row for Arsenal, the team scored 23 points and is in 11th place. West Brom has eight points, and the club is in 19th position.

Arsenal will host Crystal Palace on 14 January in the next round. West Brom will play Wolverhampton on the road two days later.