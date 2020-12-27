Arsenal beat Chelsea in the London derby

Arsenal defeated Chelsea at home in the London derby in the 15th round of the English Premier League.

The meeting took place on Saturday, December 26, and ended with 3: 1 in favour of the hosts. Among the winners, the scored goals were scored by Alexander Lacazette, Granit Jaka and Bukayo Saka. Tammy Abraham scored among the guests.

The victory allowed Arsenal to score 17 points and take 14th place in the championship. Chelsea has 25 points; the club is in the sixth position.

Arsenal will play Brighton on the 29 December in the next round. Chelsea will play Aston Villa at home the day before.