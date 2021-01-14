Arrested a man who threw a fire extinguisher at police during a riot in the Capitol

As reported, the detainee is not a suspect in the murder of Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick.

Authorities have arrested a Pennsylvania man who allegedly threw a fire extinguisher at police during a riot outside the Capitol, a Justice Department spokeswoman confirmed Thursday.

Earlier, the arrest of former firefighter Robert Stanford was reported by the Wall Street Journal.

According to the newspaper, Stanford will be charged with three counts, including assault on a police officer.

The Wall Street Journal writes that Stanford is not a suspect in the murder of Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick.

Reuters has not yet been able to confirm the details of the charges he will face.

The FBI is not offered the public any information about possible suspects in the murder of Sicknick, stating that the investigation is continuing