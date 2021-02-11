Armie Hammer was suspected of murder, but the police dispelled the rumors

The accusations against Armie Hammer reached the point that the actor was suspected of involvement in the murder. Two Instagram accounts shared the first suspicions that spread news and rumours about the stars: DeuxMoi and House of Effie. One of them is now closed, the second is deleted.

It all started because some tourists discovered the remains of a human body in the Valley of Miracles (California). At that moment, Armie was not far from there, and because of this coincidence, suspicions fell on him. Obviously, this is due to the recent scandal due to Hammer’s “strange” intimate preferences.

At the same time, the police denied that the actor could be involved in the murder. Law enforcement officials said that Armie Hammer’s name did not even appear on the suspect list. “We have no plans to investigate his involvement in the case,” a police spokesman told The Sun.

A few weeks ago, we will remind that 34-year-old Hammer was at the centre of a scandal over accusations of sexual abuse by his former partners. It all started with Armie’s leaked correspondence with women, in which the actor allegedly fantasizes about cannibalism, abuse and BDSM-style relationships. The authenticity of the messages in question has not yet been confirmed.