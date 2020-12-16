Armie Hammer suspected of having an affair with model Paige Lorenz

After the divorce from Elizabeth Chambers, 34-year-old Armie Hammer was increasingly called a real womanizer. Recently he was spotted on a date with the ex-wife of actor Josh Lucas Jessica Chinchin Enriquez, and the other day the paparazzi caught him walking in Los Angeles with Instagram model and student Paige Lorenz.

According to People, the girl is studying to be a designer. It’s unclear if Armie and Paige are friends or are dating. Little is known about Lorenz: she previously met with the Finnish player of the Pittsburgh Penguins team Kasperi Kapanen. Apparently, the couple broke up in the summer. The girl has 118 thousand followers on Instagram, who closely follow the appearance on her page of new photos in and without underwear.

After breaking up with Elizabeth Chambers in July of this year, the actor was credited with several novels. Armie and Elizabeth had been together for thirteen years, of which ten were married.

Former spouses are raising two children. Together they published the news of the breakup in their microblogs; they limited themselves to a couple of routine phrases.

Both commented that their union was “an incredible journey,” but it was time to go their separate ways. It turned out that the couple’s parting was not so friendly: Hammer is going to sue his ex-wife for the right of joint custody of the children – Harper Grace’s five-year-old daughter and Ford Douglas, three-year-old son.