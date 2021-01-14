Armie Hammer lost his role in the Jennifer Lopez movie after a big scandal

At the beginning of the week, shocking screenshots of Armie Hammer’s personal messages to social media users circulated on the Internet.

It was not possible to determine the pictures’ authenticity, but the actor’s ex-wife, Elizabeth Chambers, and his acquaintance stated that he was indeed a monster. In the correspondence, among other things, the star talked about scenes from the 18+ category and called himself a cannibal.

Due to the scandal, Armie turned down the role in the action-comedy Shotgun Wedding, in which he was supposed to play with Jennifer Lopez. They are already looking for another candidate for his role. By the way, Hammer himself replaced Ryan Reynolds in this position, who, together with J. Lo, produces the tape.

The actor has already commented on the situation. “I do not respond to these delusional statements, but in light of the false attacks on me on the Internet, I cannot leave my children for four months with a clear conscience and fly to the Dominican Republic for shooting. The [film studio] Lionsgate supported my decision, and I am grateful to them for that, “- quoted by Armie magazine People.

Hammer and Chambers are raising 5-year-old daughter Harper and 3-year-old son Ford. In July, the stars announced their breakup.