Armie Hammer apologizes for controversial video of half-naked ‘Miss Cayman’

After the publication of the 34-year-old actor’s shocking correspondence with girls, all of his social media pages were scrutinized – including those that few knew existed.

In Armie Hammer’s private Instagram account, they found controversial videos that he posted for his friends. You can see a girl on all fours in underwear in one of the star’s rooms videos, whom the actor calls Miss Cayman.

The organization responsible for the national beauty pageant in the Cayman Islands immediately reacted to the scandalous video and stated that the girl shown had never received the title. Armi soon confirmed that his words were just a joke and apologized to the competition’s real winner.

“I would like to make it clear that the person in my video that was stolen from my personal instagram is not Ms. Cayman. I sincerely apologize for any confusion that my foolish attempt at a joke may have caused, ”Hammer apologized.

The actor flew to the islands to see ex-lover Elizabeth Chambers and children – 5-year-old Harper and 3-year-old Ford. After parting, the actress took the heirs to Grand Cayman, where she and Armie own the house and has not returned to the United States since.