Ariana Grande’s new music video reaches over three million views in half a day

Ariana Grande’s new video for the remix of her track “34 + 35”, in which rappers Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion took part, gained more than a million views on YouTube and 400 thousand likes in two hours.

The singers have fun in a luxurious mansion in the video: drinking champagne by the indoor pool, filming a home video of fooling around in luxurious underwear, and just having a good time.

The original track “34 + 35” was included in the singer’s sixth studio album “Positions”, which was released last fall. The clip for it was published at the same time. For a year, the video, created in the spirit of the films “Austin Powers” and “Metropolis”, has received almost 150 million views.

The song “34 + 35” also hit the top ten of the weekly Billboard Hot 100 chart, debuting at number eight, and ranked high in the UK, Canada and other countries.