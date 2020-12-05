Ariana Grande recalled her romance with Dalton Gomez with a romantic photo

American singer Ariana Grande does not advertise her relationship with Dalton Gomez. But the other day, a new post appeared on the artist’s page on the social network, in which the 27-year-old singer showed a fresh shot with her lover. In a black and white photo, young men kiss each other on the lips.

Social network users expressed admiration under the picture. They noted that they are pleased to see young people together.

According to some sources, Ariana Grande has been dating Dalton Gomez since January 2020. The couple spends almost all the time at the star’s house in Los Angeles. Young people spent a period of self-isolation together associated with the coronavirus pandemic. The artist takes isolation very seriously. At the same time, together with the lovers, their friends are always in the house. But the star tries to keep the relationship with Gomez a secret.

It is worth noting that before Dalton, Ariana had several novels. In 2015, the star met with dancer Ricky Alvarez. Their romance lasted only a year. She later dated the American rapper, Mac Miller. Then there was comedian Pete Davidson.