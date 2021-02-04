American singer and actress, Grammy Award winner Ariana Grande entered the Guinness Book of Records.

The new album Positions brought her success. His releases peaked at # 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 five times in their debut week. The Guinness Book of Records officially registered this record.

Congrats to @ArianaGrande for obtaining a historical achievement in the music industry, as her most recent album #Positions, tops the music charts!

She first artist in history to break the record for most songs to debut at number one on the @Billboard Hot 100 with five songs. – Guinness World Records (@GWR) February 3, 2021

This is not the first success in the work of Ariana Grande. For 8 years of her career, she has already set 20 music records and became the only singer with such achievements. Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, Mariah Carey, Drake and Travis Scott each had three top debuts, while Britney Spears, Lady Gaga and BTS each had two.

In 2019, Ariana broke The Beatles’ 55-year record. According to Billboard magazine, three of her compositions at once took first places in the rating of the 100 most popular songs of the week in the United States. And her CD Sweetener was voted Best Pop Album and received a Grammy Award. The singer is also a recognized YouTube star. The video for the song Thank U, Next gained more than 47 million views per day. Many stars took part in its filming – Troy Sivan, Chris Jenner, Jennifer Coolidge, Jonathan Bennett, the series “Victorious” almost in full force.