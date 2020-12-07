Aptera unveils its solar-powered three-wheeled electric car

American startup Aptera has unveiled its new electric car.

The car was named Paradigma. She received a futuristic capsule design, three wheels, compact dimensions, and a drag coefficient of 0.13. For comparison, the Tesla Model 3 has this figure of 0.23.

Interestingly, the novelty was equipped with solar panels. They were placed on the roof. According to the company, Aptera Paradigma can travel with solar energy for about 70 km. The machine also has several options for conventional batteries: 25 kWh, 40 kWh, 60 kWh, or 100 kWh. According to the manufacturer’s press release, the top version has a cruising range of 1600 km. The claimed acceleration to 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds.

The novelty can already be pre-ordered on the official Aptera website. They ask for a car from $25,900 to $46,000. The first buyers will receive it next year.

By the way, Paradigma is not the first car of the manufacturer. At one time, the company had already tried to launch an electric car on the market, but the project had to be closed due to funding problems.