Apple’s new gadgets to be unveiled

Apple will release a new smartphone and headphones in the spring. The Japanese edition of MacOtakara reports this.

According to reporters from Apple supplier in China, the company will unveil two new devices in April. The corporation is announcing the next generation of its most affordable iPhone SE smartphone. Apple will also release the second version of its AirPods Pro wireless active noise-cancelling headphones.

The technical details of the gadgets were not disclosed. However, journalists found out that the iPhone SE will receive support for MagSafe wireless charging accessories. It is known about AirPods Pro that the headphones will have smaller dimensions compared to the original headset. According to sources, the smartphone and wireless headphones will be presented simultaneously at Apple’s spring presentation.

The current representative of the SE series of smartphones was released in April 2020. The device received a 4.7-inch IPS-screen, Home button, Apple A13 Bionic chip, three gigabytes of RAM, a single camera with a resolution of 12 megapixels. The original iPhone SE came out in spring 2016.

MacOtakara’s report contradicts a report by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, which previously said Apple would not release a new iPhone SE until the second half of 2021. According to the specialist, the device will have a budget positioning called the iPhone SE Plus.