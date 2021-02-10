Apple’s first foldable smartphone will get a design similar to the Galaxy Z Flip

Popular informant Jon Prosser continues to reveal details about upcoming Apple products. This time, he shared information about the company’s foldable smartphone.

So, according to an insider, Apple is working on a few foldable devices, but the first appears to be a smartphone with a design like the Galaxy Z Flip. That is, we are talking about a “clamshell”. She will receive a flexible OLED display. The panels will be supplied by the Korean manufacturer Samsung.

Interestingly, the new product, like the iPhone 12, will come in many different colors. The device is planned to be positioned for a younger audience. However, waiting for a price tag of less than $1,000 is definitely not worth it.

Apple’s first foldable smartphone will definitely not hit the market until 2023, Prosser said.