Apple will release iPad with OLED display no earlier than 2022

Barclays analysts have shared new forecasts for future Apple gadgets – in particular, the iPad tablet.

The Elec reported last month that Apple plans to introduce an OLED iPad Pro tablet in the second half of 2021, noting that Samsung and LG are already in the process of developing displays.

However, after speaking with Apple suppliers, Barclays analysts denied this information. According to their forecasts, the “apple” tablet with OLED will debut no earlier than 2022.

These terms are quite logical because, according to rumors, next year, Apple will use Mini-LED backlighting in the tablet. But the company is unlikely to change technology twice a year.

The manufacturer uses OLED panels in smartphones iPhone X and newer models, and all Apple Watch smartwatches. Such displays, when compared to LCDs, have higher brightness, better contrast, increased energy efficiency, wider viewing angles, and much more.

Most likely, the iPad Pro will receive such a screen first. In fact, it got a major update in October 2018 when it redesigned it, added Face ID, and adopted a USB-C port instead of a Lightning connector. The new model was presented in March this year, but the innovations were not so global: an improved A12Z Bionic chip, an ultra-wide-angle camera, and LiDAR.