Apple will change problematic iPhone 11 displays for free

Apple has launched a display replacement program for one of last year’s smartphones.

As it turns out, some iPhone 11 models released between November 2019 and May 2020 have a sensor issue. According to the company, it occurs in a small number of users. If you are one of those “lucky ones,” then the manufacturer is ready to replace the smartphone screen for free.

For this, Apple has created a separate page on the official website. On it, you can check by the serial number whether your device is included in the program. If so, the manufacturer recommends contacting support, an official store, or an authorized service center. By the way, the program will be valid for two years after the purchase of the device.

We will remind, Apple recently recognized the problem with wireless charging iPhone 12. It should be fixed soon with a software update.