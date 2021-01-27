Apple Watch Series 7 will measure blood glucose

According to ETNews, the Apple Watch Series 7 will have an optical sensor blood glucose monitoring feature. Reported by MacRumors.

The report, which leaked to ETNews, focuses on the blood glucose measurement capabilities of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. However, the authors add that Apple intends to implement blood glucose monitoring in the upcoming Watch Series 7 using a non-invasive optical sensor.

Measuring blood glucose, also known as blood sugar, is vital for diabetic patients. Usually, a blood sample is required to measure blood glucose. Typically, a glucometer or CGM (continuous glucose monitoring) system is used for this purpose. The ability to observe any significant increase or decrease in blood glucose levels raises awareness of a potential health condition or may simply help improve a user’s diet.

It is reported that Apple has received patents for monitoring blood glucose levels, and now the company is ostensibly focused on ensuring the reliability and stability of the technology before commercialization. The optical sensor, developed by Apple, is considered an innovative continuous monitoring solution that does not require implantation.

Apple has been interested in adding blood glucose monitoring to the Apple Watch for a while now. In 2017, the company created a team of biomedical engineers and consultants specifically working on sensors for non-invasive blood sugar monitoring. Work on the sensor has reportedly moved on to trials at clinical centers in the San Francisco area. Apple CEO Tim Cook has even been spotted testing a prototype glucose monitor connected to his Apple Watch.