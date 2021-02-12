Apple Watch can diagnose COVID-19, according to a study published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research.

Several hundred medical professionals at Mount Sinai Hospital participated in the Warrior Watch Study, which ran from April to September 2020. During the experiments, participants were required to use an Apple smartwatch in conjunction with an iPhone to measure their heart rate, as well as take a daily survey. In it, “experimental” indicated information about the alleged symptoms of COVID-19 and data on other aspects of their health, including stress.

The main focus of the scientists was the heart rate variability (HRV). This is a key indicator of the stress on the nervous system. The data was combined with COVID-19-related symptoms and entered into the app. It, in turn, showed that the subject was probably sick with coronavirus. Subsequently, the PCR test confirmed this.

The authors of the study believe that the information obtained will help predict test results and isolate patients at risk in time. By the way, in the future, they plan to expand the study to understand whether other data can affect the diagnosis. For example, information about sleep and physical activity.