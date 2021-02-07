Apple upset about Apple Car leaks and suspends talks with Hyundai and Kia

Bloomberg, citing its own sources, announced new information about the development of Apple’s first electric vehicle.

As we wrote earlier, the company was in talks with Hyundai and its subsidiary Kia on the production of cars, but now, according to sources, negotiations have been suspended. At the same time, Apple is discussing similar plans with other automakers.

Both Apple and Hyundai declined to comment.

In addition, Apple is upset that information about Apple Car has leaked online, as the company always keeps its projects secret and closely monitors its relationships with suppliers.

It is unclear if negotiations between Apple and Hyundai will resume and when this will happen. Few of the world’s automakers have the capacity and capacity to mass-produce cars, and it’s unclear how many of them will be interested in partnering with Apple.

There is also another hitch. According to people familiar with the situation, this is a dispute within the Hyundai group over which of its two brands, Hyundai or Kia, can get the right to produce a car for Apple. But, most likely, it will still be Kia and its plant in Georgia.