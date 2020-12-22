Apple temporarily closed stores in California and London to prevent COVID-19

Ordered products of the company can still be picked up at special pick-up points.

Apple has temporarily closed all of its 53 stores in California and more than 10 in the UK capital to prevent the disease caused by the new coronavirus. This was reported on Monday by NBC.

“We are temporarily closing stores in the areas we serve due to the current situation with [coronavirus-related disease] COVID-19. We are taking these precautionary measures, continue to monitor the situation carefully, and look forward to the early return of our customers and employees,” Apple said in a statement.

Already ordered products of the company can still be picked up at special pick-up points. To do this, the consumer needs to make an appointment online for a specific time.

According to the Johns Hopkins University, which conducts calculations based on information from international organizations, Federal and local authorities, more than 17.87 million cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in the United States, 318,300 people have died. The country ranks first in the world in both indicators. In California, more than 1.8 million people are infected, the number of deaths reaches 22,677.