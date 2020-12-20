Apple temporarily closed all stores in California

Apple has temporarily shut down all 53 stores in California and 16 in the UK due to the spread of the coronavirus, according to Verge, a computer and gadget news outlet.

Also, according to the newspaper, several stores of the company will be temporarily closed in the states of Tennessee, Utah, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Alaska, Nebraska and New Mexico. Beginning December 20, 16 Apple stores in the UK will temporarily cease operations, as well as sales units in Mexico and Brazil.

Founded in 1976, Apple manufactures personal computers, tablet computers, audio players, phones, smartwatches, and software.