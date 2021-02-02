Apple released macOS Big Sur 11.2

Apple has rolled out another macOS Big Sur update.

The operating system was released under the number macOS Big Sur 11.2. There are no new features in it. The developers mainly focused on bug fixing and software optimization. First of all, finally, we fixed the problems with the Bluetooth operation on the MacBook running M1 chips. Also, Apple removed the problems with connecting external displays via HDMI – DVI and problems with the operation of the cloud storage iCloud Drive. A complete list of changes is available here.

macOS Big Sur 11.2 has already started to be received by users around the world. The firmware weighs just over 4 GB.