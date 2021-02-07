Apple may stop selling iPhone 12 mini in the second quarter of this year

Analysts at investment bank JPMorgan Chase have published a forecast for the future of the iPhone 12 line of smartphones, and for some they are disappointing.

Recall that the youngest in the line is the iPhone 12 mini – the smallest and cheapest 5G smartphone Apple. Despite this, it is not in demand: according to JPMorgan Chase, it accounts for only 6% of shipments. And this is the worst indicator among all four iPhone 12s.

As a result, according to the forecast, Apple will have to cut production of the iPhone 12 mini by 11 million units. Together with him, the iPhone 12 will also be cut – by 9 million units.

Moreover, analysts say that due to weak market demand and low global sales in the second quarter of 2021, Apple will completely stop selling the iPhone 12 mini. If this information is confirmed, the smartphone will become one of the most short-lived products of the company.