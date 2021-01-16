Apple may launch a line of smartphones iPhone 12s

Only a few months have passed since the launch of the iPhone 12 line, and more and more rumors about the new generation appear on the network. The iPhone 12 was expected to be replaced by the iPhone 13, but a new leak denies this.

Sources say the 2021 lineup could get a completely different name – the iPhone 12S. More precisely, not entirely new, but already forgotten old. In the past, Apple called smartphones that offered major improvements, but retained the design of their predecessors.

For example, the iPhone 3GS, iPhone 4S, iPhone 5S and iPhone 6S came out in due time, and the iPhone XS became the last representative of the S-series.

The new iPhone 12S or iPhone 13 lineup is still expected to have four models that will replace the iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max. It turns out, if the information is confirmed, it will be iPhone 12s, 12s mini, 12s Pro and 12s Pro Max, respectively.

They are credited with the previous design, but with a reduced “monobrow”, A15 Bionic processors and the use of Samsung LTPO screens with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The presentation is expected in September.