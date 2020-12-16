Apple is working on a simplified version of AirPods Pro without Active Noise Cancellation

The information appeared on the network that Apple is working on new, fully wireless AirPods headphones.

This was revealed by an industrial source for the Korean edition of The Elec. The novelty will be a simplified version of the AirPods Pro. The earbuds will have a vacuum design and a slightly different design externally. Also, AirPods Pro Lite (unofficial name) will lose active noise canceling systems.

According to the source, the model is due to pass a quality check this year. In early 2021, the company plans to launch them into production. They will enter the market in the first or second quarter. The earbuds are rumored to be 20% cheaper than regular AirPods Pro.

By the way, according to The Elec, Apple was going to release AirPods Pro-Lite right after the launch of AirPods Pro last year, but due to the high demand for the latter, it postponed the announcement.

As a reminder, Apple recently launched the $ 550 full-size AirPods Max headphones.