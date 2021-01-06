Apple is preparing cheaper AirPods Max headphones made of plastic

Apple recently introduced the AirPods Max full-size wireless earbuds, which are also not cheap. But, according to insiders, they should have a more accessible version.

According to LeaksApplePro, the updated model will receive other materials: instead of anodized aluminum and stainless steel, plastic will be used to make the headband and cups.

As a result, the headphones will become not only lighter (the current model is quite weighty), but also cheaper. The price tag is expected to be around $ 350, which is $ 200 cheaper than regular AirPods Max.

The “cheap” AirPods Max are still a thing.

However, I haven’t got a date for it, what I can tell you is that they are working on them, price will be 349 and they will be made out of plastic. — LeaksApplePro (@LeaksApplePro) January 4, 2021

Most likely, the functions will remain the same. These are active noise cancellation, transparent mode to hear ambient sounds, automatic switching on and off, etc. What else will change in the available version, in addition to materials, is still unknown.