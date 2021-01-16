Apple is considering the introduction of a subscription to podcasts

Apple is discussing the launch of a new subscription service that will charge customers to listen to podcasts. The Information reports this with reference to its sources.

According to media reports, the service may be launched as early as this year.

Apple has been the leading distributor of podcasts in the United States for more than a decade, still offering free content.

Tens of millions of people listen to podcasts in the pre-installed Apple app.

At the end of October, Apple launched a single Apple One subscription, which combines the streaming services Apple Music and Apple TV+, additional space in iCloud, and access to the library of Apple Arcade games.