Apple is already testing sub-screen Touch ID for iPhone 13

We have already written more than once that Apple this year may return the Touch ID scanner to the iPhone, and now this information has been confirmed by another source.

Two former Apple employees told the Wall Street Journal that the manufacturer is already testing the technology in full. Interestingly, it will not be a classic fingerprint scanner, but a subscreen one. That is, like most smartphones on the market.

Despite the presence of Touch ID, Apple is not going to give up Face ID in the iPhone 13 (aka iPhone 12s). With a high degree of probability, both technologies are implemented in the new products.

By the way, Apple currently uses Touch ID on only one smartphone – the iPhone SE. There’s also a fingerprint scanner on the latest iPad Air and the current MacBook lineup.

Recall that Apple bypassed Samsung to become the largest smartphone manufacturer in the fourth quarter of 2020.