Apple introduces Time to Walk feature for Apple Watch and Fitness+ subscribers

Apple has introduced a new Time to Walk feature. It is available to Apple Watch owners and Fitness+ subscribers (list of countries where the service is available).

Time to Walk is a feature that will motivate users to walk more often. You can play one of the recorded podcasts on your watch while you are active. In them, famous people will tell their stories, as well as communicate on various topics.

The Workout app on Apple Watch now has four episodes with NBA player Draymond Green, singer Dolly Parton, musician Shawn Mendes, and actress Uzo Aduba. New episodes with other celebrities will be published every Monday until the end of April. The duration of one episode is 25-40 minutes. To listen to them, you need AirPods or any other Bluetooth headphones.

By the way, when you start Time to Walk, the smartwatch starts automatically tracking the steps and other metrics of the user.