Apple has started developing a foldable iPhone

Apple has started developing a smartphone with a folding screen. This was reported on Saturday by Bloomberg, citing a source.

According to him, the workflow remains at the stage of creating displays, and Apple does not yet have a prototype of a folding iPhone.

The company has not decided on the size of the folding screen. It is considered, in particular, a version of the display with a diagonal of 6.7 inches (about 17 cm), like the iPhone 12 ProMax.

Most of the screens that Apple is testing have an invisible hinged folding mechanism, which means that the screen becomes one piece when you open the phone. For example, Samsung’s folding smartphones are arranged in the same way – unlike Microsoft’s analogs, which have visible hinges connecting two separate panels.

As Bloomberg notes, the folding iPhone is likely to appear not soon and may not appear at all. Apple is now focused on the upcoming release of its new flagship iPhone and iPad devices later this year. The coronavirus pandemic has made product development more difficult, as the company’s engineers work in Silicon Valley offices only a few days a week and in limited numbers.