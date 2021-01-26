Apple has once again become the most expensive brand in the world

Its value is estimated at almost $263.4 billion.

Apple has once again become the most expensive brand globally, with an estimated value of almost $263.4 billion, overtaking Amazon and Google. This follows from the rating of the consulting company Brand Finance, published on its website on Tuesday.

According to analysts, the Apple brand lost its leadership in 2017. Now it is followed by Amazon, worth $254.2 billion, and Google, worth $191.2 billion. Microsoft ($140.4 billion) and Samsung Group ($102.6 billion) round out the top five. Facebook, WeChat, Walmart, ICBC, Verizon, and WeChat also made the top ten.

“Apple has overtaken Amazon and Google to regain the title of the world’s most expensive brand for the first time since 2016. Apple successfully pursued a strategy of diversification and gained an impressive 87% of the brand value [for the year], which reached $263.4 billion,” the report says. In particular, the company has expanded the capabilities and added a subscription feature to some services, such as Apple Podcasts, Apple Music, Apple TV, and Apple Arcade.