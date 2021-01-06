Apple has come up with a MacBook that can charge iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch

Apple has received several patents that describe wireless reverse charging in MacBooks.

Reverse charging is already being used in smartphones, but Apple has decided to add it to the MacBook. Thus, using one laptop, you can recharge your iPhone, iPad tablet or Apple Watch. In this case, you do not need to take a bunch of wires and adapters with you, and the presence of an outlet is not necessary.

The first patent for wireless charging provides for the MacBook touchpad and the sides of the case next to it. As a result, you can recharge several gadgets at the same time.

In the second case, the laptop cover is used as a charging surface.

In addition, the schematic illustrations show that the devices can even be stacked on top of each other.

So far, this is just a patent, and it is not clear if Apple will decide to implement this idea in life.