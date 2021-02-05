Apple has announced a new version of macOS Big Sur 11.3

Apple has announced a new version of the macOS Big Sur operating system for its computers.

The update came out with the number 11.3. Unfortunately, we are still talking about a beta version of the software, which can only be installed by users with a developer account.

MacOS Big Sur 11.3 has many small but useful changes. For example, Apple has added more preferences for the Safari browser. Users can now change the position of sections on the start page, including saved tabs, Siri suggestions, etc.

In the beta version of the system, the Reminders and Apple News applications were updated, and the Made For You label was added to Apple Music. It will display the Replay songs and playlist.

Considering Apple recently released macOS Big Sur 11.2, the stable version of macOS Big Sur 11.3 is hardly worth the wait this month.